The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,945,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 316,286 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Williams Companies worth $99,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 33.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 282,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 482,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

WMB opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

