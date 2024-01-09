Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $2.17

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00004644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.41 billion and approximately $62.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,323.74 or 0.99123806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010735 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00168308 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,870,159 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,855,264.413657 with 3,456,305,955.752181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26039127 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $61,251,759.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.