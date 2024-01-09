Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.65. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 150,341 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tuniu

Tuniu Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $86.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 47,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. SCEP Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 104,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tuniu by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tuniu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.