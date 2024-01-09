Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $414.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

