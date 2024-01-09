U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:USB opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

