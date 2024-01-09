UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,707 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 17,021.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in UBS Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

