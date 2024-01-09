United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of United Airlines worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

