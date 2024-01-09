USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of USA Compression Partners worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $3,859,369.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock worth $50,542,481.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE USAC opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

