Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $129.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

