Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

