Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VMBS stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

