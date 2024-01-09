Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.05.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,550 shares of company stock worth $8,005,641. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV opened at $190.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

