Veracity Capital LLC Sells 7,008 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

