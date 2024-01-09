Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
JPST opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.45.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
