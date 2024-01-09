Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

