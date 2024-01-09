Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,809,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,762,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,576,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000,000 after purchasing an additional 789,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,251,000 after purchasing an additional 344,989 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

