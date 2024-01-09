Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

