Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $216.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $221.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

