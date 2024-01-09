Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $133.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.60.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

