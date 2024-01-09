Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average is $179.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.00 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

