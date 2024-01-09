Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

