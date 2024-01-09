Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

