Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.85.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

