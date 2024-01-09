Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.62.

DGX opened at $141.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.17. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

