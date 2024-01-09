Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,443 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $118.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

