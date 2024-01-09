Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,981 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

