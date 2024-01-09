Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 413 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 508,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,753 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

