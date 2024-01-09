Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,835 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 70,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after acquiring an additional 230,044 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

