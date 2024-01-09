Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $432.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.52 and a 200-day moving average of $395.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $443.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

