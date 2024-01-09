Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock opened at $419.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $419.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

