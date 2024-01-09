Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after acquiring an additional 203,926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $5,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

