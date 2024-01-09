Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $398.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

