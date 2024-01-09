W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 26.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $822.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $803.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $751.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $544.95 and a 1 year high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

