Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.03

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.03 and traded as low as $117.20. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $117.20, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
Wacker Chemie Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.63.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.
