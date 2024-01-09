Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

