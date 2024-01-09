Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 145,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

