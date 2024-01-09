Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $476.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.68 and a 200-day moving average of $448.47. The company has a market capitalization of $368.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.