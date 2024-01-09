Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $378.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.81 and a 200 day moving average of $407.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.02 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

