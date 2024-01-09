Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.3 %

WCN opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.