WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

ABBV stock opened at $161.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $290.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

