WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 104.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 108,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $368.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.68 and its 200-day moving average is $448.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

