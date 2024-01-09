Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $350.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.