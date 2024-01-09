Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.3 %

WING stock opened at $248.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.22. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $261.97.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

