Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,972 shares of company stock worth $1,710,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,882,000 after buying an additional 127,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after buying an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,732,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

