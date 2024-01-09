Zenyatta Capital Management LP Has $14.26 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1,800.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 7.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,955 shares of company stock valued at $237,277,843 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.99. The stock has a market cap of $921.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.15 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

