Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average of $179.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.00 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

