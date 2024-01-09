Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $543.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.92. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $573.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

