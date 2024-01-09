Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 122,045 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,045 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Incyte worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Incyte by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

