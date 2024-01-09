Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 16,237 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

View Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.