Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 23,361 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

